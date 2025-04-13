EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $63,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $302,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

