ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $466.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.80. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

