ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.