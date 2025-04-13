ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

HONE stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

