ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

