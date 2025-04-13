ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 131,732 Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

