ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,471 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,093,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $616,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,167,816 shares in the company, valued at $245,641,054.32. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,122. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $797.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

