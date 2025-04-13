ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 19,629 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 4.3 %

OII stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

