ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 21,670 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,529 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of SITC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

