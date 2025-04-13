ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 92,076 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Definitive Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $292.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

