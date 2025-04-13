ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $340,000 Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ranpak by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.70. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.