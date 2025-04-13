ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $439,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $103,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,572.42. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock worth $2,766,739. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $73.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.