ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $503,000 Stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Cytek Biosciences worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytek Biosciences announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price target on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

