ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. Analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

