ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,093.33. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,163 shares of company stock worth $59,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.17 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

