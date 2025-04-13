ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $393,000 in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

