ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $397,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

