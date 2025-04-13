ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $402,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,821.60. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,509 shares of company stock valued at $222,586. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $323.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.53.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.