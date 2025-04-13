ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $470,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after buying an additional 395,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after buying an additional 239,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.2 %

BBY opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.99%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

