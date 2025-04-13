ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,504,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 507,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 647,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

HOUS stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

