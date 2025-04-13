ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,820. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GME

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.