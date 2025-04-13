ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $441,000 Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. State Street Corp increased its position in Unitil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 204.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unitil by 139.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

