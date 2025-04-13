ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

DSGR stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

