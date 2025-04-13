ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VCTR opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.