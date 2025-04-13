ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 273 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank First were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFC opened at $99.13 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $990.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

