ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 755,285 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

