ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 20,112.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,141,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,826,000 after purchasing an additional 847,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Geron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Geron Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.38 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $878.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.