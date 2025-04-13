ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Polaris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.