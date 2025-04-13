ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 233,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

