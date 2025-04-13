ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,023,000 after buying an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

VYX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.