ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,036 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $80,457,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $61,412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after buying an additional 329,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

ZWS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

