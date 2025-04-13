ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 29,336 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Lands’ End as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 48.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

LE stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

