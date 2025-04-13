ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Kearny Financial worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 161.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,078.05. The trade was a 22.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently -38.94%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.