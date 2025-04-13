ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,399 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immatics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immatics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Immatics by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 114,479 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Immatics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $4.14 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $503.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

