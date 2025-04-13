ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 18,081 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 114.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 480.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $157,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,511 shares of company stock worth $335,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

