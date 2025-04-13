ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 321,834 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 39.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.