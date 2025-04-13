ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 39,460 Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE MTAL opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metals Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

