ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 44,777 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,777 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NextDecade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextDecade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.80.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

