ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,675 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $232.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

