ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 64,946 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,946 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,820,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.43. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -70.18%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

