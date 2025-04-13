ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $425,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $840.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

