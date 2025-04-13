ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $455,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $499,461.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,228.58. This represents a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $623,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,127.25. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,953. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

