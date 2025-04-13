ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $493,000 Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 274,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.81. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

