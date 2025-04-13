ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $527,216.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 739,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,648. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.41 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

