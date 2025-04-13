ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

