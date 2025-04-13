ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,594.43. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

