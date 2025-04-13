Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fidus Investment worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

