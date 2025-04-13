First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $64,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.8 %

FIBK stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

