FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $49,888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $37.05 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

