Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2,578.9% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.